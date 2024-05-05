Toddler shot, killed in Washington, DC gunfight

By The Post Millennial

A devastating incident unfolded in Washington DC’s Garfield Heights neighborhood on Friday night, resulting in the tragic death of a 3-year-old girl who was struck by gunfire while inside a vehicle. She was not the intended target, officers said.

According to LaShay Makal, the Seventh District Commander of the Metropolitan Police Department, the child was caught in the crossfire of bullets being fired in the area. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the scene around 9:10 pm after reports of gunshots fired.

Initial reports suggest that she was not an intentional target but was inadvertently struck by stray bullets, according to Fox 5 DC.

The toddler was immediately transported to a nearby firehouse where she was provided aid. The child was subsequently airlifted to Children’s Hospital in critical condition but she was pronounced dead after succumbing to her injuries.

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

Gun violence has continued to rise in the nation’s capital, particularly due to gang-related activity. A report from the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform (NICJR) released earlier this year found that gun fights erupt over social media conflicts and music videos slightings. These are escalating factors in DC-area shootings. The report also found that there has been an “extraordinary increase” in the number of juveniles involved in these shootings.