Top Cardiologist Blows Whistle: ‘mRNA Jabs Causing Millions To Have Heart Attacks’

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

Top cardiologist reveals mRNA jabs are giving millions of people heart attacks

One of the world’s leading cardiologist’s has blown the whistle on Covid vaccines, warning the public that millions of mRNA recipients are suffering heart attacks as a result of getting the jab.

“We’re seeing a disturbing continued trend of cardiac arrests in people who have taken the vaccine,” top cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough revealed to Real America’s Voice Friday.

