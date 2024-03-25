Top Doctor Details ‘Huge Financial Incentives’ For Hospitals To Murder Covid Patients

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

The vast majority of Covid patients who died in hospital were murdered by medical staff who received “massive financial incentives” to implement lethal procedures, according to the bombshell testimony of a world-renowned doctor.

Covid patients were worth more dead than alive to hospitals thanks to the twisted priorities of Big Pharma and the global elite who were desperate to cull the sick and infirm and terrorize the masses into accepting the experimental mRNA vaccines.

Yes, the same mRNA vaccines that a smirking and chuckling Barack Obama just admitted have now – three years after they were approved by the FDA – been tested on billions of human guinea pigs worldwide.

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, and join the People’s Voice Locals community to join our incredible community and support the channel.

Testifying before the Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee, Dr. Peter McCullough stunned those in attendance when he revealed that the higher the number of dead Covid patients, the higher the payout received by the hospital.

According to Dr. McCullough, huge financial incentives for hospitals to use lethal procedures previously tested in China explain why nearly all purported “Covid deaths” occurred in hospitals during the pandemic, with very few people dying at home. Watch:

How were these crimes against humanity carried out in front of the eyes of the world, without raising the suspicions of the credulous mainstream?

Hospitals were using Remdesivir to treat patients, despite the existence of Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, both of which were well known in medical circles to produce dramatically better results.

According to medical sources, Remdesivir quickly earning a reputation for killing instead of healing.

“Remdesivir is so lethal it got nicknamed ‘Run Death Is Near’ after it started killing thousands of Covid patients in the hospital,” wrote Stella Paul in a previous report.

“The experts claimed that Remdesivir would stop Covid; instead, it stopped kidney function, then blasted the liver and other organs.”

Here is Stella with the disturbing details of the crime.

As Stella said, once the ventilators where wheeled out, it was essentially goodnight nurse.

Dr. Joseph Mercola previously reported: “Within weeks of the pandemic outbreak, it had become apparent that the standard practice of putting COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation was a death sentence.

“76.4% of COVID-19 patients (aged 18 to 65) in New York City who were placed on ventilators died. Among patients over age 65 who were vented, the mortality rate was 97.2%.

“The recommendation to place COVID patients on mechanical ventilation as a first-line response came from the World Health Organization, which allegedly based its guidance on experiences and recommendations from doctors in China.

“But venting COVID patients wasn’t recommended because it increased survival. It was to protect healthcare workers by isolating the virus inside the vent machine.”

Depopulation is official Biden administration policy, according to the vice president, who let slip that the elite are determined to radically reduce the population of the world.