Top U.S. doctor group wants taxpayers to fund uterus transplants for men!

By Peter LaBarbera – WND

Many years ago, radical feminists and other pro-abortion women started a new chant against pro-life Catholics standing up for the defenseless unborn: “Keep your rosaries off my ovaries!”

Well, now an update of that defiant slogan might be in order, this time screamed by male-to-female transgender “women”: “We demand your your ovaries because we’re ‘trans women’ (even though we were born with penises) and we want to have babies like other women!”

OK, that’s not a very snappy slogan, and it might not serve the political Left very well, but if trans activists have their way, perhaps, more realistically, we could soon be hearing a version of this chant, achieved through what conservatives are calling “Frankenstein”-like “transgender medicine”:

“Trans women can have babies, too!”

And ultimately, they want you, the taxpayer, to pay for it.

That’s the goal and essence of the latest transgender campaign, and trans activists have a big ally in their disordered quest: the radically pro-LGBT American Medical Association, or AMA.

The Washington Examiner reported Wednesday: “The American Medical Association floated a trial balloon for uterus transplants for biological men who identify as transgender, pushing the next phase of ‘Frankenstein tech’ for cross-sex procedures. … An ethical analysis of uterus transplants for males published in the AMA’s Journal of Ethics in June detailed the ethical arguments behind such a procedure, including whether or not it should be taxpayer funded.”

The AMA Journal of Ethics article about expanding “uterus transplantation, or UTx, is titled, “Should Uterus Transplantation for Transwomen and Transmen Be Subsidized?” It discusses potential ways to fund the operations, which “in the United States, the costs of UTx have been estimated to run between $100,000 and $300,000,” according to the AMA.

The Examiner article, headlined “AMA plots move on taxpayer-funded uterus transplants for biological men,” quotes the APA article noting that “some reasons transgender-identifying biological men might want the transplant, UTx, is to gestate their own children” or to “consolidate their identities but not gestate children.”