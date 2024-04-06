Top Virologist Warns ‘Massive, Massive Tsunami’ of mRNA-Vaccinated Deaths on Horizon

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

A “massive tsunami” of death and disease is about to decimate the global mRNA-vaccinated population according to top virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, who warns that the spike protein is a ticking time bomb programmed to explode.

If there was ever a virologist we should listen to, it’s Dr. Bossche, whose CV includes roles as a senior officer in the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and senior program manager for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (or GAVI).

The Belgian virologist is a real high-level insider who could not continue working for the elite in good conscience. Now, he’s blowing the whistle about his former colleagues and their secrets and what he says about the elites’ plans for humanity could not be more disturbing.

Dr. Bossche warns that a “huge, huge wave” of illness and deaths among those vaccinated with mRNA is now “imminent” and this “massive tsunami” will collapse hospitals and cause financial and social “chaos” in highly vaccinated countries around the world.

Bossche issued the urgent warning during an appearance on the KunstlerCast podcast last week.

Citing his work with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and GAVI, he said, “I’ve been studying this now for four years. I know what I’m talking about. I’m probably the only person, in all modesty, who understands the immunology behind this.”

He continued:

“The thing I want your audience to understand, what we will be facing in the hyper-acute Covid crisis that is imminent, is that we will have to build a completely new world…”

We are living in critical times in which the global elite must be defeated before they seize total control. Here is Dr. Bossche with a special message for his former colleagues the COVID cartel including Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

It’s our job to ensure that history books of the future record the COVID cartel as the criminals that they are.

But first, we have to win the war against the global elite and serve justice upon them for the crimes against humanity they have perpetrated with psychopathic disdain.

Dr. Bossche is not the only top doctor courageous enough to blow the whistle on the elite and their plans for global domination.

In recent weeks we have had brave testimonies from Dr. Peter McCullough who revealed that the majority of Covid patients who died in hospital were murdered by medical staff who received “massive financial incentives” to implement lethal procedures.

Dr. Mike Yeardon, the former Pfizer executive, confirmed that Covid mRNA vaccines operate as a bioweapon with the goal of depopulating the earth.

And leading oncologist Dr. William Makis revealed that rare and aggressive forms of cancer are exploding around the world.

But really we shouldn’t need these brave truth tellers to break the bad news. We should be able to see it all around us.

Fully vaccinated athletes are dropping likes flies. Four professional soccer players have collapsed live on TV in the last week alone.

And at a single university campus in North Carolina, 150 students and staff were just diagnosed with a host of tumors and immune diseases… and the so-called experts are desperately trying to convince the public that it has nothing at all to do with mRNA vaccines.

Of course, not everybody’s eyes are open. Mainstream media still has a hold over the perception of many people and they are living in a fantasy land where war is peace, freedom is slavery, and ignorance is strength.

Orwell must be rolling in his grave.

This is why it’s so important that we continue exposing the crimes of the elite and waking up as many people about the real agenda of the elite before it’s too late.

We really are in a fight for our lives and the lives of future generations.

Dr. Rima Laibow’s shares her experience working with world leaders who were not shy to admit the plot to depopulate the global population has been in the works for decades.

Culling, they call it. Culling the “useless eaters.”

It’s not like we haven’t been warned. Unfortunately for the majority in the world, they placed their trust in the criminal COVID cartel, and failed to heed the warnings of those who had humanity’s interests at heart.

At the start of the pandemic, Dr. Luc Montagnier, the winner of the Nobel Prize for Medicine, slammed the mass vaccination program undertaken by world governments and said the future of the human race now depends on the unvaccinated.

If only more people had listened to the wise words of Dr. Montagnier, Dr. Bossche, Dr. Makis and Dr. Yeardon instead of the siren song of Fauci, Gates, Schwab and the globalist COVID cartel.

