Trans-identified male arrested in Greenville, SC for stabbing shelter worker with sword

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

A homeless trans-identifying male was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing a Greenville, South Carolina shelter employee who was attempting to evict the suspect.

The Greenville County Sherrif’s Office wrote in a press release that deputies were called to the area of Regency Hill Drive at around 11 am when 34-year-old Michelle Silva Perez “became upset at being evicted from the property and began causing a disturbance.” During the incident, police said that Perez stabbed a woman with a “sharp-edged object.”

Perez was taken into custody at the scene and the woman was transported to the hospital for surgery. The sharp object in question was reportedly a sword, with Perez allegedly pushing the employee to the ground and stabbing her, exposing the employee’s internal organs, according to The Post and Courier.

Perez was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Flood said that Perez was booked into Greenville County jail, where Perez is currently being held with male inmates but in isolation.

Perez previously was evicted from an apartment in the city in February, according to The Post and Courier.

The stabbing took place at a Miracle Hill Ministries shelter for women, Shepherd’s Gate, which is an emergency shelter for women and mothers with young children.

Miracle Hill said in a statement following the attack on the staff member, “One of our staff members was attacked by a former guest in the parking lot of our women’s emergency shelter in Greenville. This guest had been disqualified from our program the night before for not following the facility’s guidelines,” according to Greenville News.

“The injured staff member received immediate medical care and is currently stable and recuperating. The well-being of our staff and current guests is our top priority. We continue to work closely with authorities to investigate the incident. We are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for everyone who relies on our services. Our staff members are dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to support those in need, and we will continue to prioritize their safety and well-being as we care for this vulnerable population in the Upstate.”