Trencher Alert

Trenchers, brothers & sisters, it has been 14 years of broadcasting. I taught you all I know, and then when you became knowledgeable in the subject mater we taught one another to the point that we now understand every facet of the fraud that is being used in the attempt to remove our absolute supreme superior, and unalienable rights under our supreme superior jurisdictional authority. We are the most informed people, and most realistic people in this land, and by God, we worked for it, but I am tired. I have done my share and have written my final writ, which I will enforce. I think I have done the best I can do, and I need to rest.

Admin will continue to put up articles, not that I believe that they are of any substance to the absolute, just more reiterating of the obvious. In the end, we will each have to make our own decision. I have made many friends over the years, and have seen many of those friends die without ever getting to fight. How this will turn out, will depend on those who will not live under tyranny. Our Bill of Rights is, and has always been the most simple answer to a deliberately confused question. We were born to be free. I have lived about as free as was available within the fraud, and I will die free. There have been those who have steadfast and learned, and those who still care to learn still can. They have 14 years of archives, and like I said before, the answer is quite simple.

Thank you to all who helped us survive under the worst of circumstances, but as I said in the beginning, I’m tired. I need to rest.

Never give up. Never back down, and that is The Word From The Trenches.

-Henry