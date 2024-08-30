Biden-Harris admin admits ‘mistakes’ were made after seniors, Native American tribes face food shortages

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

It has been reported that Native American tribes and low-income senior citizens in at least eight states are experiencing food shortages. Tom Vilsack, the Secretary of Agriculture for the Biden-Harris administration, stated that the terrible situation was caused by “mistakes” made in his department, in which they awarded a contract to a sole distributor to supply critical food aid programs.

As a result, disaster has struck among some of the most vulnerable populations, as per Politico.

Tribes have reported delayed and canceled deliveries as part of the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations since the contract with distributor Paris Brothers Inc. began in April. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides assistance to low-income seniors and food organizations, has been affected by the same issue. This has resulted in a lack of essential food staples for a number of those program partners, and they are now cautioning that the shortages may worsen significantly in the coming months.

“We’re learning that our system was flawed, and mistakes were made,” Vilsack told Politico. “It’s caused a lot of stress and a lot of difficulty, and we’re trying to mitigate the consequences of that stress and difficulty as best we can.”

The secretary also stated that the USDA intends to re-engage Americold, the other distributor that previously fulfilled delivery contracts for the two food assistance programs, for a six-month contract, which is expected to commence within the next few weeks. USDA has also engaged FEMA officials to expedite food delivery and intends to engage representatives from the Department of Defense after transitory FEMA officials depart.

These actions may incur significant expenses for taxpayers.

Vilsack stated that senior officials were not involved in conversations when initial concerns were raised. Only when deliveries were disrupted, resulting in food shortages, did higher-level staffers intercede, which Vilsack laments.

“By then, we were dealing with circumstances, pretty significant, pretty serious, and supply chains, once they come unraveled, it doesn’t take much to unravel them, but it takes a great deal to get them back on track,” said Vilsack.

Three USDA sources told Politico that the most severe food shortages and delivery disruptions have been affecting tribes in North Dakota, South Dakota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington.

Food staples such as flour, meat, and canned goods are not getting delivered, said Mary Greene-Trotter, director of the food distribution program of North Dakota’s Spirit Lake Tribe. The food shortages began in July.

“It slowly appeared that there was going to be a train wreck,” she said.