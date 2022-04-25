Trump-Appointed Federal Judge Issues Temporary Restraining Order Barring Joe Biden From Lifting Title 42

A Trump-appointed federal judge on Monday granted a temporary restraining order to prevent the Biden Regime from lifting Title 42, a Trump-era order blocking asylum seekers at the US border.

Title 42 was used by President Trump in 2020 to expel migrants seeking asylum during the Covid pandemic.

Biden ordered Title 42 to be lifted on May 23, but a federal judge just barred him from ending the Trump-era order.

Earlier this month, Arizona Louisiana, and Missouri filed the lawsuit against Biden’s decision to end Title 42 on May 23.

US District Judge for the Western District of Louisiana Robert Summerhays, a Trump appointee, granted a temporary restraining order on Monday.

JUST IN: Judge Robert Summerhays says he intends to grant the states' request for a temporary restraining order blocking the Biden admin's plans to lift Title 42 next month, following a status conference w/ the parties, per docket entry. (no document or specifics yet) https://t.co/zcqZKpPU8F pic.twitter.com/RbCxA8VhH9 — Suzanne Monyak (@SuzanneMonyak) April 25, 2022

“In a lawsuit originally filed by Missouri, Louisiana, and Arizona, our Office just obtained a temporary restraining order to keep Title 42 in place. This is a huge victory for border security, but the fight continues on.” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said.

BREAKING NEWS: In a lawsuit originally filed by Missouri, Louisiana, and Arizona, our Office just obtained a temporary restraining order to keep Title 42 in place. This is a huge victory for border security, but the fight continues on. — Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) April 25, 2022

The following states have, so far, joined the lawsuit:

Arizona, Louisiana, Missouri, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

