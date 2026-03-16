Trump Fires Catholic Activist Carrie Prejean Boller From Religious Liberty Commission

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump officially fired Catholic activist Carrie Prejean Boller from the White House Religious Liberty Commission on Thursday in the wake of her powerful testimony opposing Zionism and the genocide in Gaza.

Boller shared the following letter to Trump in response:

She also appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show:

Description:

Carrie Prejean Boller: “[I got a call from Dan Patrick and Paula White and they told me,] “We’ve been in meetings about your situation.” “[Patrick told me,] ‘Your job on this commission is to protect the president and his reputation.'” “I said, ‘What? I thought my job was to protect religious freedom?!'” “He said, ‘You’ve been saying things online, Carrie, and you really need to stay off social media.'” “White chimed in, and she said, ‘You shouldn’t be posting about replacement theology … and there’s a lot of people who say that you’re an anti-Semite … you’re criticizing Zionism, you’re criticizing Israel, and we’ve got a problem with that.'” “[Patrick said], ‘You’ve been saying things that are not in alignment with the president, and Paula White, and some of the other members on this commission.” “And that’s when I knew that this commission was a fraud … It was not about religious freedom; it was about—you better be a Zionist, you better push our agenda, or you’re off.”

Description:

Carrie Prejean Boller: “I kind of played along with [their demand I run my posts by Paula White], so I sent her an email, and I said, ‘There’s a kid [who’s a US citizen from Florida] who is being detained in Israel … so maybe you can call Bibi up and get him released?” “No response.” “Then I sent her another email saying, ‘Hey Paula … the Christian schools in Israel are being shut down because these Palestinian teachers are being [denied work permits and] told they can’t come and teach. These Christian schools are going to be closed. Can you help? Can you do something about it?'” “No response.”

Full show:

Sameerah Munshi, a Muslim presidential appointee serving as an advisor to the White House Religious Liberty Commission, resigned in protest:

She wrote on X:

I resign in protest of two deeply troubling developments: the official removal of Carrie Prejean Boller for her deeply held beliefs about Palestine and the federal government’s illegal war against Iran, undertaken without clear constitutional or congressional authorization. While members of this Religious Liberty Commission have mocked my faith and treated my community with hostility, I hesitantly accepted my appointment last year with the intention of remaining a voice of reason and standing for the religious freedom of ordinary Americans whose voices are not often heard at the highest levels of government. This includes American Muslims whose rights are sidelined and whose existence is met with hateful rhetoric aimed at advancing particular political agendas. My family, both Christian and Muslim, came to America fleeing religious discrimination and persecution. Generations later, their stories shaped my strong commitment to religious liberty and my belief in America as a safe haven for people of all religions. Muslims and other people of faith are freer in America to practice their religion than almost any other place in the world. I sought to safeguard this ideal in my work, but sadly found the Commission driven by ulterior motives. When I testified before the Commission, this was the exact issue I raised regarding American Muslims. In this country, people of faith are having their free expression stripped away, and even their lives put at risk, because of their deeply held beliefs about Palestine, all for the sake of a Zionist political agenda. The removal of a Catholic commissioner @CarriePrejean1 for expressing dissenting views grounded in her faith is the exact affront to free expression and religious liberty that I spoke out against. If we are not free in America to abide by our religious beliefs and hold fast to them despite others’ disagreement, then in what country are we free to do so? Even more pressing is this government’s unlawful killing of children and civilians in Iran at the urging of a genocidal state. Not only is the American public against this aggression, but our tax dollars are funding the very violence that we oppose, both against innocent Palestinians and now Iranians. It is painfully obvious through their actions that this administration has no regard for the Constitution’s protection of free expression and religious liberty, nor its detailing of war powers. I want to be very clear: I am not resigning out of fear or intimidation from anyone affiliated with the Commission, the government, or any interest group. I am resigning because I have seen firsthand the injustice perpetrated by members of this commission, and I am unwilling to be associated with it any longer. I have seen this corrupt, dangerous administration’s disregard for American citizens and the lives of innocents, and I am unwilling to be associated with it any longer. I support America over Israel, and unfortunately that means I cannot support Trump or this government. Ultimately, I will have to stand before God and answer to Him for my role in this commission. I ask His forgiveness if I have legitimized their evil or the evil of this administration in any way. I ask Him to keep my intentions pure and to guide me toward paths that bring true benefit to my community. Thank you for allowing me to serve the American people, Sameerah Munshi

President Trump, for his part, has been busy ensnaring America into WWIII for Israel, abandoning his pledge for mass deportations, and working to enshrine into law the right for children to get transgender surgeries — so long as they have the express written consent of their parents!

Finally, we’re getting to see True MAGA™ unchained!

Are you tired of winning yet?