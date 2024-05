Trump phoned into Hannity's show last night to declare "we have to stop the anti-Semitism that's just pervading our country right now." He says the US needs to get the "courage" to support Israel even more unreservedly. "I think Biden is not on the side of Israel," Trump posits pic.twitter.com/nlh7GBJkzv

