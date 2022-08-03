3 thoughts on “Trump praising Klaus

  1. How will the riders of The Trump Train deal with this? Their guy praising the world’s biggest Communist? Wonder if the WEF dictate of “You’ll own nothing” applies to ole’ Donald.” Nah, he’s in the UNTOUCHABLE class, also known as multi-billionaires, also known as, PIRATES!!

    1. Can’t get the video without signing up on tweeter or flitter or whatever, not gonna do that. Any other options or links available?

