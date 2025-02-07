Trump Says Israel Will Hand Gaza to US at the ‘Conclusion of Fighting’

President Trump on Thursday continued to push his idea of a US takeover of Gaza, claiming Israel would hand over the territory to the US at the “conclusion of fighting” and insisting the occupation wouldn’t require US troops.
“The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting,” the president wrote on Truth Social. The president’s comments suggest he expects Israel’s genocidal war to restart, which would be supported with US military aid.
After 15 months of heavy bombing and a ground campaign in Gaza, Israel failed to dismantle Hamas, and US intelligence believes the Palestinian group had even replaced most of the fighters it had lost in that time. That means even though Gaza has been reduced to rubble, Israel would still face stiff resistance if it attempts to conquer and ethnically cleanse the Strip.
In his post, Trump also called for the “resettlement” of Palestinians in Gaza and referred to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as a “Palestinian,” something he first did while on the campaign trail over Schumer’s calls for elections in Israel.
“The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region. They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free,” the president wrote.
“The US, working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth. No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!”
Trump’s post again suggests that his idea is for the permanent expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, although the White House said the idea was a “temporary” relocation. But even a temporary displacement would be resisted since Palestinians wouldn’t expect Israel to let them return.
Trump’s proposal has been resoundingly rejected by the Arab states in the region and the Palestinians themselves, who don’t want to give up their homes even as they lie in ruin.
4 thoughts on “Trump Says Israel Will Hand Gaza to US at the ‘Conclusion of Fighting’”
Who’s in charge?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nbF2v4EZ1HME
Humiliation ritual? Some say.
.
One other Trump bit:
Kayne is asking Trump to pardon…
https://x.com/_TruthZone_/status/1887703079652315500
Seems nothing is not pardonable.
.
IT’S NOT YOURS, OURS OR ANYONES TO TAKE, YOU GENOCIDAL MANIAC!
THE AMERICAN PEOPLE DON’T WANT AND WILL NOT TAKE ANY PART IN YOUR SADISTIC FANTASY!
WHO THE F$&K DIED AND MADE YOU KING??
ARE WE BACK TO LIVING IN MEDIEVAL TIMES OR SOMETHING??
THOSE DAYS ARE OVER, YOU MEGLOMANIAC!
Bennie must have really hit a nerve on Donnie. The psychopath knows Donnie’s weakness is his Narcissism. He’s clearly using that to get what he wants, among many other pieces of blackmail.
Grandpa Joe might have been cognitively sick and compromised, but Donnie has a mentally and psychologically sick obsession with wanting to be King of the Jews no matter what the cost. His narcissism is going to destroy the country, if not the whole damn world.
This guy is a loon!
I believe the last line in this clip says it all.
“We’re dealing with one sick son of a b@tch.”
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aNmOyfyEYQA&pp=ygU0RmFtaWx5IGd1eSB3ZXJlIGRlYWxpbmcgd2l0aCBpbmUgc2ljayBzb24gb2YgYSBidXRjaA%3D%3D