Trump: We’re gonna take care of Israel Speaking during a town hall in Georgia yesterday, US presidential candidate Donald Trump said an administration headed by him would ‘take care of Israel.’ He went on to rebuke incumbent President Joe Biden who told Israel not to attack Iran’s nuclear sites, saying: ‘If you do the exact opposite of Biden’s foreign policy, you will be one of the greatest in the history of foreign policy.’

Trump: We're gonna take care of Israel Speaking during a town hall in Georgia yesterday, US presidential candidate Donald Trump said an administration headed by him would 'take care of Israel.' He went on to rebuke incumbent President Joe Biden who told Israel not to attack… pic.twitter.com/EcS3It3qrB — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) October 24, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet