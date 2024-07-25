Posted: July 25, 2024 Categories: Videos Trumps new VP pick JD Vance Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
3 thoughts on “Trumps new VP pick JD Vance”
I call him Eye-Shadow Guy. He always seems to be wearing it. Well, no doubt he’s fully owned. And now his running-mate is ‘officially’ being declared the new Messiah:
“On Saturday July 13th in Butler Pennsylvania God almighty anointed president Donald Trump as the second and final non-Jewish Messiah in the history of mankind.”
— Rabbi Isser Z Weisberg
He also says,
“However, Donald Trump is mistaken if he thinks he was chosen to make America great again. … America will never become a great country on its own.”
and…
“The greatness of America does not lie in its own success…”
Too much more to say. It gets worse as it goes. One of the heaviest things I ever listened to. See for yourself
Meaty part starts @ 6:18 – My Messiah, Donald:
The Rabbi goes on:
“America will be great when the messiah comes. And the leader of this country … will humbly present himself to the jewish messiah and ask him to accept the United States of America into a new alliance of countries who accept the leadership of the messiah.”
He mentions a new United Nations, based in Jerusalem, and the whole thing leads to—> THEOCRACY!! JEWISH THEOCRACY, to which we all must heel. Article 1 usurped, as well as its 9 other buddies. They’re going for full overtake.
Have we yet been pushed to the brink?!!
Some sick you-know-what from Tucker and company:
https://x.com/seethroughit2/status/1816166309496864772
