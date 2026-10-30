NEW: 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 TRUMP’S RAPE & PEDOPHILIA OPERATION WITH EPSTEIN HAS JUST BEEN EXPOSED

The House Judiciary Dems have found [Link in the replies] that from 1991 to 1997, Trump and Epstein were “best friends” and “key players” in a paedophilic operation of beauty and child beauty pageants using them as “hunting grounds” alongside other KNOWN-PEDOPHILES like John Casablancas and Ghislaine Maxwell.

EIGHT WOMEN have accused Trump and Epstein of raping them during these six years.

Girls as young as 14 were “FORCED to dance” for Trump, Casablancas and Epstein.

Trump flew on Epstein’s pedo plane the Lolita Express in October 1993. Allegedly raped a young girl in November and had Epstien attend his wedding in December.

This was all public information already, I reported this before on my old 600k account that got shut down. Trump is rotten. Now the house judiciary has investigated and confirmed it.

This should be breaking the internet. This is why Trump bombed Iran. It all makes sense.

Let’s hope after the midterms something can be done about this monster. https://t.co/AOMKBIPYFc

— ADAM (@adamemedia) October 30, 2026