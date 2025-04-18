Trump’s White House Faith Advisor Paula White says Christians should be mandated to visit Israel before getting into heaven

🇺🇸🇮🇱 Trump's White House Faith Advisor Paula White says Christians should be mandated to visit Israel before getting into heaven https://t.co/lv5GmEA8Pb pic.twitter.com/8iYCd0ZjGD — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) April 17, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



