🇺🇸🇮🇱 Trump's White House Faith Advisor Paula White says Christians should be mandated to visit Israel before getting into heaven https://t.co/lv5GmEA8Pb pic.twitter.com/8iYCd0ZjGD
— HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) April 17, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🇺🇸🇮🇱 Trump's White House Faith Advisor Paula White says Christians should be mandated to visit Israel before getting into heaven https://t.co/lv5GmEA8Pb pic.twitter.com/8iYCd0ZjGD
— HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) April 17, 2025
2 thoughts on “Trump’s White House Faith Advisor Paula White says Christians should be mandated to visit Israel before getting into heaven”
ROLMFAO! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!
Wow!!!!
You hear that, everyone? Bennie will welcome us, including all Christians.
Make sure you don’t step on all the dead bodies around you when you get off the plane.
Who’s that on the ground there? Oh nobody important. We’ll be moving him with a bulldozer shortly. Mind the sniper over there with the rifle pointed at you.
Just be sure to follow Bennie’s tour, Bennie’s rules and make sure you don’t take any pictures, carry a Bible or question him or his people, and if something happens to you, it’s all YOUR fault, not his.
Gee…it almost sounds like Zionist’s version of North Korea.
The Zionist propaganda is just unfrigginbelievable…….
She said she visited there just BEFORE the October massacre started. Gee…I wonder if that’s really true and if so, I’m guessing no coincidence there!
NC, so well envisioned. And gee, I just can’t wait to go.
NOT!!
.