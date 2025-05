Tucker says he called the very fine people in the Israeli government to beg them to stop calling him an antisemite because he isn’t their enemy.

Tucker says he called the very fine people in the Israeli government to beg them to stop calling him an antisemite because he isn’t their enemy. Totally normal interaction. pic.twitter.com/0RWHZGeF5P — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) May 6, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet