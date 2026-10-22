🚨🇬🇧 Turning Point UK’s CEO was filmed offering an undercover reporter a menu of beatings, stabbings and killings through a Glasgow contact who says he arms the UVF

Al Jazeera’s undercover operation started in 2021 when a reporter joined the British offshoot of the American student group.

Its CEO Jack Ross, a Conservative candidate in 2023, introduced the reporter to Allan Nesbitt, a convicted criminal and self-described UVF member, agreed on camera to pay him to stage a fake pro-Zimbabwe rally, and priced out what Nesbitt’s friends could do to a person, from cutting faces to MURDER.

The UVF is the Ulster Volunteer Force, a Protestant loyalist paramilitary from Northern Ireland’s Troubles that killed over 500 people between 1966 and 1999, including 33 in one day in the Dublin and Monaghan bombings, and is still banned as a terror group.

Since the peace deal it has run mostly as a drug gang that kept the name and the guns.

Nesbitt reportedly met the reporter in a London hotel, offered to have a fictional business rival “finished,” claimed he’d personally stabbed a man to death, showed a shotgun and pistol on a video call and said the fee would buy weapons smuggled from Scotland into Northern Ireland.

Ross says it was a joke. The joke came with a price list, a weapons demo and a smuggling route, and the police now have a name and a video… and wasn’t particularly funny.

Somebody in Turning Point UK’s donor base should be asking when the fundraising dinners turned into this.

Source: Al Jazeera / Writer: Daniel

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 21, 2026