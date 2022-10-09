Twitter Removes Florida Surgeon General’s Vaccine Warning Tweet

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Update (Sunday): 

Twitter censored Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s tweet about a new Covid vaccine study that “the public needs to be aware of.” He said, “this analysis showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39. FL will not be silent on the truth.” 

There was no explanation of why the tweet was removed, though the backlink said the content “may contain disputed or misleading information.”

People were furious on Twitter for the big tech’s censorship of a government official.

