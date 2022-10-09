Twitter Removes Florida Surgeon General’s Vaccine Warning Tweet

Update (Sunday):

Twitter censored Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s tweet about a new Covid vaccine study that “the public needs to be aware of.” He said, “this analysis showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39. FL will not be silent on the truth.”

There was no explanation of why the tweet was removed, though the backlink said the content “may contain disputed or misleading information.”

People were furious on Twitter for the big tech’s censorship of a government official.

FLSurgeonGen Joseph Ladapo’s tweet announcing how a study into the covid mRNA vaccine found an 84% increase in cardiac-related deaths for men ages 18-39 was deleted as misinformation. Seems the truth can't be handled. — RobertLeeBeers (@BeersLee) October 9, 2022

Unbelievable: Twitter has censored Florida surgeon general Joseph Ladapo and nuked his tweet recommending against the C-19 mRNA vaccines for males ages 18-39 years old.

You can delete tweets, you can burn books, but you will never be able to eliminate the truth! https://t.co/lDKALBIyFt pic.twitter.com/V4zdqOGIWw — Yaffa Shir-Raz (@YaffaRaz) October 9, 2022

Would you consider Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo more educated and trustworthy than some remote worker, who may have a college degree, but just flags social media posts for a living? pic.twitter.com/qUjZ2aBN5u — Nashville Angela (@angelanashtn) October 9, 2022

Twitter just censored a tweet from the Florida Surgeon General who recommends against COVID-19 vaccines for males ages 18-39. Twitter says he violated platform rules. Or has he been censored for endangering Big Pharma profits? Big pharma is a big advertiser on Twitter? @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/TA6dD6q9sH — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) October 9, 2022

