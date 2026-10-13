Two police officers walked into a 92-year-old man’s bedroom and gave him a choice: pepper spray or a Taser. He was sitting in a wheelchair.

Donald Burgess was an amputee with dementia living in a care home in St Leonards-on-Sea, England. He’d threatened staff with a dinner knife, but a senior police official later admitted he was alone in his room and posed no risk to anyone. Instead of calming him down, the officers pepper sprayed him, hit him with a baton, and Tasered him. He went to the hospital, caught Covid, and died 22 days later. The two officers were cleared of assault in court but have now been fired for gross misconduct and banned from policing. I back the police 100%, and that’s exactly why officers like these have to go. Good cops deserve better than being lumped in with this.

What should have happened to these officers?

— Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) October 12, 2026