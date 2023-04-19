Two Russian power stations explode in huge fireballs after ‘Ukrainian drone strikes’ near border as Kyiv steps up plans for counteroffensive by WILL STEWART and JAMES REYNOLDS

Two key electricity supply stations in Russia have been destroyed amid a suspected Ukrainian drone attack behind enemy lines.
Stunning footage taken overnight showed how the bombing of the power stations had created a huge inferno which spiralled high into the night sky.
The destruction of the sites in Igumenka and Dragunskoe – a pair of villages a few miles from Belgorod city – left thousands without power across the Belgorod region of Russia which borders eastern Ukraine, according to Baza media outlet which has close links to law enforcement.
Belgorod’s regional governor confirmed the attack late last night in a Telegram post.
‘In Belgorod and the Belgorod region, two fires were recorded at civilian facilities,’ he said, adding there had not been any casualties.
The suspected strikes came as Ukraine is reportedly preparing a counteroffensive to grab back territory from invading Russian forces.