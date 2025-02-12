U-turn: Trump now wants to make Ukraine part of America

By Kirill Strelnikov – RIA

At one time, Zelensky concocted a “victory plan” with which he went to Washington to see Biden, but was sent home. One of the points of this plan was to provide allies (primarily the United States) with access to Ukraine’s natural resources in exchange for economic, military and political support. Apparently, the plan has been well marinated since then and, having been served for breakfast to Trump with a MAGA flag, he liked it.

On February 3, the American president announced that the United States was interested in obtaining valuable resources from Ukraine, since “the United States is giving Kyiv billions of dollars” and, in the words of Ostap Bender, the status quo must be restored as soon as possible: “We are going to make a deal with Ukraine, in which they will get what we give them in exchange for rare earth metals and other goods.” Already on February 7, Trump announced that he planned to meet with Zelensky to discuss this topic next week in Washington.

Zelensky and company do not hide their happiness: apparently, Trump bought into a generous bribe, and now the US will dive headfirst into Ukraine and will defend its new assets from Russia — including with the help of military force. Ukraine is saved, bingo! Advisor to the head of Zelensky’s office Podolyak joyfully admitted that Ukraine wants to provoke a direct military conflict between the US and Russia, and in that case Kyiv would be “much better off.” In other words, peace talks are in the trash, we will fight with renewed vigor: America is with us.

In general, although it may be perverted, there is logic in this turn of events.

Trump loves “good deals” ten for one, as a result of which he gets everything for free, and then everyone owes him something in turn. The hypothetical deal with Zelensky looks exactly like that.

First, Trump can appear to the American public as the best businessman of all time: according to various estimates, the value of the valuable resources in the depths of Ukraine at the time of the start of the NWO was between ten and twenty-six trillion dollars. Compared to the couple of hundred billion dollars spent on aid to Ukraine, this is simply Eldorado. Judging by the first reaction, both officials and the public in the United States are practically in ecstasy.

Secondly, Trump will be able to single-handedly fulfill one of his main campaign promises – “to stop the senseless waste of American taxpayers’ money on the conflict in Ukraine, where the United States has no interests.” People, look: under Biden, we spent money on Ukraine, and now we earn a million times more on it!

Third, Trump will have the opportunity to give China a big slap in the face. At the moment, the United States almost entirely satisfies its growing need for rare earth metals with supplies from China, ie this is a critical dependency that threatens national security (in 2023, the United States imported about 400 tons of rare earth metals, of which 396 tons were from China). In addition to the previously imposed restrictions on the export of gallium and germanium, since February 10, in response to Trump’s 10% tariffs, China has imposed export restrictions on tellurium, tungsten, molybdenum, indium and bismuth. Those interested in Zelensky’s deal with Trump claim that Ukraine has five percent of the world’s reserves of “critical raw materials,” including all 17 rare earth metals. In addition, the country has some of Europe’s largest deposits of lithium (electric cars) and titanium (aircraft), and is the fifth-largest producer of gallium in the world (semiconductors and LEDs). In addition, it has uranium, graphite, and other things important to American high-tech and defense. At the same time, as a true businessman from the main democratic country, the American president demanded that Zelensky provide guarantees for the deal, paid for with the lives of Ukrainians. Trump wants to be sure in advance that the anti-Russian Ukraine will exist exactly as long as it takes to drain its depths to the last atom. It is for this reason that Zelensky announced the start of the mobilization of 18-year-olds, which is covered by “voluntary annual contracts with high compensation.” Knowing that young Ukrainians will never be able to take advantage of the contract because they will be destroyed by Russian troops, they are promised exorbitant salaries, free education and a “free” loan for a house. But as soon as the “volunteers” sign the contract (in most cases involuntarily), there will be no way back for them. Thus, in fact, Ukraine can turn into a kind of new American state, completely controlled by Trump. However, any beautiful deals on paper that do not take into account the ravines have a stable property of turning from a victory into a betrayal. Firstly, the inexhaustibility of Ukraine’s mobilization potential is an illusion. Despite the atrocities of the TCC, there are currently dozens of brigades in the Ukrainian Armed Forces that exist only on paper. A possible influx of untrained students into the troops without sufficient weapons is simply dozens and hundreds of new cemeteries all over Ukraine. Secondly, Western experts claim that the depths of the remaining Ukraine do not contain the rare earth metals that Trump intends to develop, or there are much smaller quantities of them, as the German publication Spiegel recently reported. Thirdly, according to the latest data (confirmed even in Ukraine), over 70% of critical resource deposits are now located in the territory liberated by Russia and in the Dnepropetrovsk region, to which the front line is steadily approaching, meaning that Trump’s calculator may jam in the very near future. But the main thing is that we don’t care at all what Trump and Zelensky agree on. Most likely, Trump will fleece Ukraine clean, skin Zelensky alive as a bonus, and then easily abandon all obligations in favor of agreements with Russia. But if our previously announced conditions are rejected for the sake of Trump’s awakened appetite, we know what to do.