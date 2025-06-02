Ukraine Launches Drone Strike on Russian Airbases, U.S. Claims Ignorance of Attack Plan

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

What are the odds this was done without extensive US intelligence?

I’d say next to zero.

(Above tweets compiled by ZeroHedge.)

From ABC News, “Ukraine targets Russian airfields in major drone attack”:

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted a large-scale operation targeting four Russian military airfields on Sunday, an SBU source confirmed to ABC News, claiming to have hit more than 40 military aircraft “that bomb Ukrainian cities every night.” The governors of the Russian regions of Irkutsk and Murmansk confirmed drone attacks in their respective regions. Videos shared with ABC News by the SBU showed drones attacking Olenya airbase in Murmansk and Belaya airfield in Irkutsk. Both are home to Russian strategic bomber aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers. The governor of Irkutsk noted that the drones were launched from the back of a truck in the area. The governor posted an accompanying video of drones flying overhead and huge columns of smoke rising nearby. A source in the SBU told ABC News that the operation had been planned for “more than a year and a half.” Drones were concealed inside makeshift “mobile houses” with retractable roofs, which were then placed on trucks. “At the right moment, the roofs of the houses were remotely opened and the drones flew out to strike,” the source said. Satellite images shows the damage to military aircraft at Russia’s Belaya airbase, Chris Biggers, a consultant who specializes in analyzing satellite imagery, told ABC News. This Umbra Space image shows three destroyed Tu-95 bomber aircraft at the base, and one Tu-95 with possible damage. An image taken further down the runway shows a destroyed Tu-22M3, Biggers said.

Here’s a threat Trump issued to Russia last week:

And here he is unaware of reports Ukraine tried to down Putin’s helicopter two weeks ago:

We’re seeing nearly an exact repeat of Trump’s first term, whereby he riles up all of our enemies and then proceeds to deliver the exact opposite of what his supporters voted him into office for.

He claimed he would have the war with Ukraine over before taking office but instead he’s expanding US involvement by signing a minerals deal, continuing to supply US military aid and presumably signing off on this wildly escalatory strike.

He similarly claimed he would end the war in Gaza but instead shipped Israel tons of additional bombs and went along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sabotaging the “ceasefire” he negotiated after taking office.

Similar escalations are happening with Iran now due to Trump tearing up the Iranian nuclear deal to please (the late) Israel First GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson.

Did Trump sign off on this strike due to people making fun of him with the “TACO Trump” (Trump Always Chickens Out) meme?

Frankly, it wouldn’t shock me if that were the case.

During Trump’s first term, he approved sending hundreds of millions of dollars in lethal aid to Ukraine — seemingly just to prove he wasn’t a puppet of Putin.

The Obama administration had refused to send such aid to avoid poking the Russian bear but Trump did it seemingly without giving it a second thought (just as he tore up the Iranian nuclear deal [which he’s allegedly now trying to revive]).

That major escalation was no doubt part of what led to Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

Now we can only wait and see the blowback from this latest dramatic strike.