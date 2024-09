UN spokesman: “There’s no US armed forces inside of Syria” Reporter: “5 US servicemen were injured in that attack. If there are no US serviceman, how could they got injured?”

🇨🇳🇺🇸🇸🇾 BEST UN TAKEDOWN: UN spokesman: "There's no US armed forces inside of Syria" Reporter: "5 US servicemen were injured in that attack. If there are no US serviceman, how could they got injured?" 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mA3tYmxe83 — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) September 12, 2024

