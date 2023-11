Under the United Nations’ plan for total global control known as Agenda 21 (of which Agenda 2030 is a mere milestone), all humans who once lived on farms and in rural areas, are to be forcibly relocated into densely populated “smart” cities, referred to as “human settlements”.

Under the United Nations' plan for total global control known as Agenda 21 (of which Agenda 2030 is a mere milestone), all humans who once lived on farms and in rural areas, are to be forcibly relocated into densely populated "smart" cities, referred to as "human settlements".… pic.twitter.com/k3b8EeTyvf — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 14, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet