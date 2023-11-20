Posted: November 20, 2023 Categories: Videos UNHINGED Israeli TV Host Wants TOTAL WAR in Middle East: Link to video Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “UNHINGED Israeli TV Host Wants TOTAL WAR in Middle East:”
Well, all the devils and lesser devils are helping us out by showing their faces. This one is particularly creepy. A self-assured a**hole.
Regarding the Gaza genocide, someone on the radio asked:
“Humanity, isn’t this our moment? If we don’t do something now we likely never will.”
How much more true can that be? Feels like being stuck, while waiting for a personal moment to undo the stuckness. And all the while children are blown to bits.
