US Anti-Semitism Czar Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun is using American power to pressure the entire world to adopt Jewish speech codes to limit criticism of Israel.

"One of the IHRA [definition of anti-Semitism’s] points is that you cannot just condemn Israel! You can’t pick Israel and single out Israel if you’re going to criticize Israel!" Kaploun, who was born in Israel, says.

"What you are allowed to do is if you’re criticizing Israel, you also have to criticize the other things that are going on."

"If you want to say Israel’s killing Palestinians, we also have to discuss that the Iranians are killing their citizens, or the Chinese are killing Uyghurs!"

— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) November 11, 2026