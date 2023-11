US Army Military Studies Report published 9/10/2001, concluded that the Israeli Mossad is an unpredictable wild card, is capable of staging attacks on American cities and people and blaming Arab/Muslim nations for it, and is a larger threat to American national security than the Muslim world.

US Army Military Studies Report published 9/10/2001, concluded that the Israeli Mossad is an unpredictable wild card, is capable of staging attacks on American cities and people and blaming Arab/Muslim nations for it, and is a larger threat to American national security than the… pic.twitter.com/kLbCFChjLD — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) November 7, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet