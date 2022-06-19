US Harpoon missiles destroyed a heavily-armed Russian vessel in the Black Sea, say Ukraine’s military

Insider

Ukrainian military officials have said they struck the Russian Navy’s Vasiliy Bekh tugboat in the Black Sea using two Harpoon missiles supplied by the US.

The action marks the first time Ukraine has announced it has destroyed a Russian vessel with Western-supplied armaments.

On Friday, the attack was announced on Ukraine’s Armed Forces Strategic Communications Directorate’s Telegram channel. It published a video purporting to show the anti-ship missile blowing up the vessel. Insider could not independently verify the footage.

Video and the rest is here: https://www.businessinsider.com/video-us-harpoon-missiles-destroy-a-heavily-armed-russian-vessel-in-black-sea-2022-6