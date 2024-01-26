US, Israel Advancing Major Fighter Jet Deals Amid Gaza Slaughter

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

One deal is for Israel to receive 25 F-35 fighter jets worth $3 billion that will be paid for with US aid

Amid Israel’s slaughter in Gaza, US and Israeli officials met in Washington this week to discuss the advancement of major weapons deals that will arm Israel with dozens of fighter jets, Apache helicopters, and munitions.

One of the deals includes a new squadron of 25 F-35 fighter jets and is worth about $3 billion. Israel’s Defense Ministry first announced its intention to procure the F-35s last summer and said they would be purchased using US-provided aid.

Sources told The Times of Israel that Israel also intends to procure a squadron of 25 F-15IA fighter jets and a squadron of 12 Apache helicopters. It’s unclear how the F-15s and Apaches will be paid for, but the US is looking to give Israel an additional $14 billion in military aid on top of the $3.8 billion it receives each year.

Israeli Defense Ministry Director General Eyal Zamir met with senior State Department and Pentagon officials to discuss the fighter jets and helicopters. The Times report said the next step for the deals to be signed is for both governments to formally approve them, which will likely happen in the coming weeks. The delivery of the fighter jets and helicopters will take a few years.

Zamir also discussed the continued US supply of bombs and other types of munitions to support the Israeli onslaught in Gaza. The US has delivered over 10,000 tons of weapons to Israel since October 7, demonstrating the strong US support for Israel’s campaign, which has killed over 25,000 Palestinians, including 10,000 children.