US Navy identifies SEALs missing, presumed dead during mission off coast of Somalia

By Jarryd Jaeger – The Postmillennial

The United States Navy has identified the two SEALs who died during during a mission to intercept Yemen-bound Iranian warheads in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Somalia.

Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher Chambers, 37, and Navy Special Warfare Operate 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram, 27, were reported missing on January 11, and pronounced dead on Sunday following an exhaustive search of the area.

According to ABC News, Chambers and Ingram enlisted in the Navy in 2012 and 2019, respectively, and both earned numerous awards and decorations during their time in the service.

“We extend our condolences to Chris and Gage’s families, friends, and teammates during this incredibly challenging time,” Naval Special Warfare Group 1 Commander Capt. Blake L. Chaney said in a statement. “They were exceptional warriors, cherished teammates, and dear friends to many within the Naval Special Warfare community.”

Chaney commended the pair for having “selflessly served their country with unwavering professionalism and exceptional capabilities.”

It was earlier revealed that during the nighttime mission, one SEAL was knocked off the boat into the rough seas, and another dove in, attempting to save him.

“Jill and I are mourning the tragic deaths of two of America’s finest—Navy SEALs who were lost at sea while executing a mission off the coast of East Africa last week,” President Joe Biden said upon hearing of their deaths. “Over ten days, the United States military conducted an extensive search and rescue mission. Recovery efforts are still continuing as we grieve this profound loss for our country. These SEALs represented the very best of our country, pledging their lives to protect their fellow Americans.”

“Our hearts go out to the family members, loved ones, friends, and shipmates who are grieving for these two brave Americans,” he added. “Our entire country stands with you. We will never fail to honor their service, their legacy, and their sacrifice.”