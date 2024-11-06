US politician accused of anti-Semitism for saying Congress members should not be dual citizens

By Chris Menahan – The Noticer

Kentucky Republican congressman Thomas Massie is being accused of anti-Semitism for stating that members of the US Congress should not be allowed to hold dual citizenship with other countries.

“Dual citizens elected to United States Congress should renounce citizenship in all other countries,” Massie said Monday on X.

“At a minimum, they should disclose their citizenship in other countries and abstain from votes specifically benefitting those countries.”

Though Massie didn’t call out any country by name, he was immediately accused of anti-Semitism by Jewish Florida State Rep. Randy Fine , who is also a Republican.

“This guy is just gross,” Fine said.

“Who in Congress is a dual citizen? I think we all know the slur he is tossing around. The real question is why certain Florida politicians choose this bigot to hang around with.”

Fine worked in the Florida legislature to pass the most oppressive hate crime laws in America in order to jail people for sharing “anti-Semitic” flyers criticizing Jews and Israel — without a care in the world for our First Amendment.

Fine’s bill, HB 269/SB 994, made anti-Semitic “littering” (aka leafleting) a felony punishable by five years in prison .

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a signing ceremony for the bill together with Fine while on foreign soil in Israel after dining with pro-Israel megadonor Miriam Adelson .

Massie struck a nerve with Israel Firsters earlier this year after he told Tucker Carlson that every GOP member of Congress has an “AIPAC babysitter ” who guides them on how to vote in the interests of Israel.

“It’s the only country that does this,” Massie said.

AIPAC dumped over $300,000 into attack ads targeting Massie earlier this year but he still managed to win his primary election.