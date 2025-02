USAID gave $845 million to Pakistan for education system development Not one school was built All money went into the offshore accounts of corrupt Paki Politicians and Bureaucrats .

🔥USAID Busted 🔥 USAID gave $845 million to Pakistan for education system development Not one school was built All money went into the offshore accounts of corrupt Paki Politicians and Bureaucrats . pic.twitter.com/R2UGK5ZMpa — L.M (@PGTAnalytics) February 17, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet