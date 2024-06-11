Vaccine Injuries in Canadian Army Rose 800 Percent in 2021, Official Data Shows

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

According to official government documents, vaccine injuries in the Canadian Armed Forces skyrocketed by a whopping 800% shortly after mandatory Covid jabs were introduced in 2021.

Access to Information documents show that in 2022, the vaccine injury figures soared even higher to 223 cases.

Canadian Independent reports: The records show the number of injuries reported each year as follows: 6 in 2010, 7 in 2011, 5 in 2012, 9 in 2013, 8 in 2014, 8 in 2015, 4 in 2016, 4 in 2017, 8 in 2018, 7 in 2019, 14 in 2020, then a massive jump to 128 cases in 2021, and 223 in 2022.

The types of COVID-19 vaccine adverse events and injuries that were reported included deep vein thrombosis, tachycardia, anaphylaxis, seizures, excessive menstrual bleeding, shingles reactivation, spontaneous abortion, myocarditis, pericarditis, menstrual cycle issues, Guillain-Barré syndrome, rhabdomyolysis, Bell’s palsy, hemochromatosis, thyroid mass, heart palpitations, transverse myelitis, perimyocarditis, and many others.