Vaccine studies find a comprehensive catalogue of harm

By Sally Beck – TCW

THREE studies which compared millions of Covid-19 vaccinated people with unvaccinated people have concluded that the unvaccinated are less likely to suffer from many diseases including inflammatory musculoskeletal disorders, gynaecological disorders, and blood disorders. Findings also showed that those who had received Covid vaccinations were at risk of developing immune-related adverse events.

The study which investigated musculoskeletal disorders (injuries or disorders of the muscles, nerves, tendons, joints, cartilage, and spinal discs) said: ‘All Covid-19 vaccines were identified as significant risk factors for each inflammatory musculoskeletal disorder. This cohort study found that individuals who received any Covid-19 vaccine were more likely to be diagnosed with inflammatory musculoskeletal disorders than those who did not.’

The studies looked at all mRNA and viral vector vaccines delivered in South Korea. These included Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Novavax (from a US company), and AstraZeneca. More than 194million doses were injected; Pfizer was the most used with 67million doses delivered and Janssen the least with 7million. Forty million doses each of AstraZeneca, Novavax and Moderna were used.

Three separate South Korean universities combed millions of records from the country’s National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) database, a compulsory health insurance scheme covering the whole population (52million) which is used to produce various health statistics. The results are startling and shocking. They tally with what many of the vaccine injured are reporting. Despite mounting evidence, authorities are still in denial and intent on gaslighting them.

One team of doctors and scientists from Ewha Womans University, Seoul, concluded that ‘the three-month risks of incidental, non-fatal adverse events (AEs) are substantially higher in the Covid-19 vaccinated subjects than in non-vaccinated controls’.

The lead author, Dr Jee Hyun Suh from the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at Ewha Womans University, examined the incidence rate and risk in several medical areas including gynaecology (reproductive system disorders), haematology (blood disorders), dermatology (skin-related diseases), ophthalmology (eye-related disorders), otology (ear-related disorders), and dental problems. They said that vaccination significantly increased the risks of all non-fatal AEs, with the risk of inner ear disease being the highest.

Many complain that they developed tinnitus post vaccination, and it is already accepted that medication can cause a constant ringing in the ears, described by some as white noise. These include antidepressants, some antibiotics and anti-malaria medications.

The university found increased risks across all areas except for endometriosis and visual impairment. In fact visual problems were raised but numbers were small and considered not statistically significant. That does not mean that the vaccine does not cause eye problems.

A team from Kyung Hee University Hospital, Seoul, led by Hye Sook Choi from the Department of Internal Medicine, looked at blood disorders in more than 4.2million people aged 20-plus. They found many abnormalities affecting the production of red and white blood cells as well as damage to the bone marrow.

These include nutritional anaemia, which is iron deficiency, hemolytic anaemia, when your red blood cells are destroyed faster than they are replaced, aplastic anaemia, a rare condition that stops the body producing enough new blood cells which usually develops because of bone marrow damage, coagulation defects, the most common of which is vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), a blood clotting disorder characterised by low platelets, and neutropenia, which is an abnormally low count of white blood cells called neutrophils also caused by damage to the bone marrow. Neutrophils help your immune system fight infections and heal injuries.

They said that the risk of coagulation defects increased regardless of whether someone received mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna, or viral vector vaccines such as AstraZeneca, Novavax, and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson).

The orthopaedic surgery department at Korea University Guro Hospital in Seoul looked at inflammatory musculoskeletal disorders in more than 2.2million people. The team led by Dr Young Hwan Park noted that earlier research into Covid-19 vaccines identified a range of adverse reactions that caused inflammation and an excessive immune response.

They also discovered increased incidence of plantar fasciitis, a painful condition of the foot in the soft tissue connecting your heel bone to your toes, rotator cuff syndrome: an injury or degenerative condition affecting the rotator cuff, a group of muscles and tendons that surround the shoulder joint, adhesive capsulitis or frozen shoulder, herniated intervertebral disc or slipped disc, spondylosis, a term used to describe osteoarthritis (degeneration of the joint cartilage) of the spine, bursitis, inflammation of the cushions (bursae) at the joints, Achilles tendinitis (the Achilles tendon connects the calf muscle to the heel bone) and De Quervain tenosynovitis, a painful condition affecting the tendons on the thumb side of the wrist.

Only 15.1 per cent had not received two vaccines. As well as looking at mRNA, and viral vector vaccines, they also studied those who mixed both types of vaccine. They concluded: ‘All Covid-19 vaccines were identified as significant risk factors for each inflammatory musculoskeletal disorder, except for mixing and matching vaccines for De Quervain tenosynovitis. This cohort study found that individuals who received any Covid-19 vaccine were more likely to be diagnosed with inflammatory musculoskeletal disorders than those who did not.’

For some reason, none of the studies looked at heart conditions. The mRNA vaccines are known to cause myocarditis and pericarditis, most commonly in young males.

The studies have not yet been peer-reviewed and opposition to their findings will be fierce. However, the results are clear at this stage: the vaccinated who report health problems only to be told they are nothing to do with the vaccine are not going mad after all.