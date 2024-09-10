Venezuelan man arrested in Wisconsin, charged with physical abuse, sexual assault of woman and child

After his arrest, Zarate was detained at the Crawford County Jail. Police went to the 300 block of East Wells St. after reports of a disturbance and found a woman and girl who were allegedly attacked by Zarate.

Police charged the Venezuelan with domestic disorderly conduct, battery, strangulation, physical abuse of a child, and second-degree sexual assault. Prairie du Chien Police Chief Kyle Teynor suggested that the arrested man was familiar with the victims and that it was not a random attack, according to WMTV in neighboring Madison.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement was notified of the arrest because Zarate is not a citizen of the United States and could be in the country illegally. Tren de Aragua members and activities have proliferated across America since illegals have poured across the open southern border with Mexico. The cartel engages in murder, extortion, kidnapping, and trafficking of drugs, weapons, and human beings.

It has taken over entire apartment complexes in Aurora, CO, and is operating in New York City as well, where police are concerned it good join forces with the MS-13 gangs from El Salvador.

The incident follows a series of crimes committed by illegal immigrants that have received national attention. An illegal immigrant was arrested in Alabama after she had assumed the fake identity of a US citizen and had voted in several elections. Fairfax County police arrested another illegal immigrant from El Salvador who had already been deported once, after abused children were found shackled to a bed in their mother’s apartment.