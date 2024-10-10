Video has been released showing former New York Gov. David Paterson, who is blind, being beaten with his stepson in Manhattan:

Video has been released showing former New York Gov. David Paterson, who is blind, being beaten with his stepson in Manhattan: pic.twitter.com/DKISbohRWg https://t.co/xHX7tx9sch — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 9, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



