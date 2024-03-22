VIDEO: Illegal Aliens Storm U.S. Border, Overrun National Guard

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Video out of El Paso, Texas shared Thursday shows hordes of illegal aliens tearing down a border fence and overrunning the National Guard.

“Today down in El Paso I witnessed one of the wildest scenes I’ve ever seen in my time covering the border,” videographer James Breeden reported on X. “National Guard troops were attempting to ‘push back’ male migrants hoping to be admitted into the U.S. when the crowd grew impatient and surged forward, tearing down razor wire and fences and overwhelming the Texas soldiers standing guard.”

The NY Post says a source told them the group was eventually pushed back to Mexico (as opposed to processed and distributed throughout the US as is the norm).

“On Tuesday, the state began to prepare to implement SB4, a new law to allow state and local authorities to make arrests for illegal entry, but an appeals court blocked the measure after the Supreme Court said it would allow the law to go into effect,” the NY Post noted.

In addition to collecting large amounts of welfare, free housing, free healthcare and citizenship for anchor babies, illegal aliens are now being encouraged to flood into the US to steal Americans’ homes under progressive squatting rights laws.

Joe Biden said in 2015, while sitting next to his now-current DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas, that “an unrelenting stream of immigration” into America making white people an “absolute minority” is a “source of our strength.”

“An unrelenting stream of immigration. Nonstop, nonstop. Folks like me who are Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time in 2017 we’ll be an absolute minority in the United States of America,” Biden said. “Absolute minority. Fewer than 50% of the people in America from then and on will be white European stock. That’s not a bad thing. That’s a source of our strength.”

After taking office in 2020, Mayorkas threw open the borders to record immigration and labeled white “extremists” as America’s number one terror threat.