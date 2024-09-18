Virginia Beach Honors U.S.-Israel Military Alliance

By Staff Writer – Israel 365 News

In the aftermath of the October 7th massacre, with Israel facing unprecedented security threats on all fronts from its Iran-backed enemies, the United States swiftly deployed a robust armada of firepower to the Middle East, delivering a resonating message of strength and deterrence.

Thousands of American service members spent long months far away from their families, defending freedom and democracy by standing firm against the regional aggression of the Tehran regime and its terror, including Hezbollah and the Houthis, manifested just yesterday by a ballistic missile launched from Yemen into Israel.

Hours later, on Sunday evening, the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) hosted a special gala in Virginia dedicated to honoring the U.S.-Israel military alliance, paying tribute to the unwavering commitment and sacrifice exhibited by the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces since October 7th.

The event, held at the Marriott Virginia Beach Ocean Beachfront Resort, recognized the critical role the U.S. Central Command, and the Norfolk-based Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group in particular, has played in bolstering Israel’s security, most notably when an American-led coalition intercepted more than 300 Iranian missiles, rockets, and drones fired toward Israel in massive barrage in April.

The evening commenced with the unveiling of a commemorative mural symbolizing the enduring U.S.-Israel alliance, created by artist Anat Ronen. This homage to the Eisenhower Strike Group, which returned home earlier this summer after a historic nine-month deployment to the Middle East, will serve as a lasting reminder of the deep and unbreakable ties between the two nations.

The gala was attended by top Virginia government officials, including Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares, as well as representatives of the U.S Armed Forces and Israel Defense Forces.

“October 7th, in the most horrific way, unleashed another wave of antisemitism across this nation that shocked us all,” said Governor Youngkin. “We have to stand together. It’s part of our national identity. We have an obligation to stand strong against evil.”

“I want to thank those who serve in the military,” said Attorney General Miyares. “For the men and women who are here who served, thank you.”

“I ask that we learn in these spaces not only from the Navy’s mission but from organizations like the Combat Antisemitism Movement,” said Navy Veteran and Virginia State Delegate Jackie Glass. “We let empathy and not bias guide our actions. It is these things that build the unbreakable bonds like the ones we celebrate today.”

“This gala is not just a celebration, but a testament to the unwavering commitment of the U.S. military in safeguarding democracy and freedom worldwide,” said Sacha Roytman, CEO of CAM. “The bonds between the United States and Israel, forged in shared values and interests, have never been stronger. We are profoundly grateful for the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces in defense of these fundamental ideals.”

CAM expressed gratitude to all participants and reiterated its commitment to fostering strong ties between the United States and Israel, particularly in matters of defense and security. Israel’s multi-tiered aerial defense network that has shot down thousands of incoming threats following October 7th relies on numerous technological components jointly developed with the U.S., highlighted by the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow systems.

Natalie Sanandaji, CAM Public Affairs Officer and survivor of the Nova music festival massacre, said, “October 7th marked the darkest moment for the Jewish people since the Holocaust and one of the gravest security crises for the State of Israel since its founding in 1948. We are here to pay tribute to the thousands of American service members who have been deployed to the Middle East since October 7th and their heroic efforts to thwart relentless missile and drone attacks launched by the evil regime in Tehran and its regional terrorist proxies.”

CAM is a global coalition engaging more than 850 partner organizations and five million people from a diverse array of religious, political, and cultural backgrounds in the common mission of fighting the world’s oldest hatred. CAM acts collaboratively to build a better future, free of bigotry, for Jews and all humanity.