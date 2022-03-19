Volodimir Zelensky nominated for the Nobel Prize

Marca

Some members of the European Parliament, and the government of various European countries, asked the Nobel Committee to consider the nomination of the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, and the people of his country, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Brave Ukrainian men and women are fighting to preserve democracy and self-government. From the defiance of democratically elected Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky to the tearful man saying goodbye to his family to fight for his country, people across Ukraine are rising up to resist the forces of authoritarianism,” they write up

In social media, “Nobel Peace Prize” began to trend, and only the Ukrainian people and the leadership that Volodimir Zelensky were discussed, therefore, the participants of the letter request that the selection procedure for the Nobel Prize be reopened and that the selection be extended until March 31.

With this, they seek to officially nominate not only President Zelensky, but also the people of Ukraine who have been collateral damage of the war started by Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

What does the nomination letter say?

The letter that members of the European Parliament sent to the Nobel Prize Committee reads like this:

“In light of historically unprecedented events, we respectfully request the Nobel Peace Prize Committee to reopen and reconsider the 2022 nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The world is shocked by the images of war coming from Ukraine. Millions of families now live in fear, their homes and livelihoods threatened by bombing and an invading army. We are witnesses to the courage of the people of Ukraine who are resisting this war waged by the Russian Federation.

At this moment and all over the world, democratic citizens are asking the same question: what can we do to support the people of Ukraine?

We believe that now is the time to show the people of Ukraine that the world is on their side. Therefore, we humbly ask you, the Committee, to consider:

Extend and thus reopen the nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize until March 31, 2022 to allow a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine.

Although we are aware that this is a break with procedure, we believe that this break is justified by the current unprecedented situation. It is our democratic duty to confront authoritarianism and support a people fighting for democracy and their right to self-government.

The veneer of civilization is paper thin, we are its guardians and we can never rest.”

On March 16, Zelenzky gave a message for the United States government and other world leaders: “In the darkest moment for our country, for all of Europe, I beg you to do more.”

Marca