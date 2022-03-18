.@SecGranholm: War in Ukraine “creates a moment,” an “urgent moment" to transition to “clean energy” pic.twitter.com/CnJXysabOw
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 16, 2022
10 thoughts on “War in Ukraine “creates a moment,” an “urgent moment” to transition to “clean energy””
And my fart “creates a moment”, an “urgent moment” for me to realize I possibly need to transition to “cleaner energy”
WTF does clean energy have to do with a war in Ukraine? My goodness, they will find any excuse to install their ad nauseum propaganda.
“Never let a good crisis go to waste.” But really, seems like it was long in the plan.
.
Seems to me that they generate dirty energy/bad vibes just from existing ( not unlike a fart).
So, I think they should be respectful and considerate of the rest of us, lead by example, and drop themselves off at the nearest composting site.
I’m certain they wouldn’t have trouble finding assistance if needed.
I’ll do what I gotta do
Thank you very much
Now get out of my face
If I catch you with a plastic straw, you a*s is grass.
.
I have plastic bendy straws.
And I’ll use them too 🙂
While I’m worshipping my wall hanging of my hero
Floyd the Barber
LOL. And OMG, you sent me on a journey. I went huntin’ for a funny clip of Floyd the Barber on The Andy Griffith Show and then I came across this very disturbing song by Nirvana called “Floyd The Barber.” I took it as a most chilling account of child sexual abuse. I wonder if Cobain was abused. Probably certainly. It’s a bit offensive but raw in its telling of innocence interrupted:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qofd8l27ieY
.
Just fooling.
I don’t do heros.
I don’t typically do well around sensitive artists as well. 🙂
Still it’s unfortunate if he was abused as a boy.
Faced that shit as a boy ln Minneapolis.
They got nothing from me though.
My younger brother was less fortunate.
Payment is a bitch. 🙂
PS.
I do bendy straws though
Clean energy
As they dirty the world with war
Sure
That makes perfect sense
Fckin idiots
This war proves there’s no shortage of energy , it also proves that their push on us to go “ clean “ is a bunch of bullshit
As their war actions poison the air and use millions of gallons of fuel, oil etc spewing it and it’s burnt hydrocarbons like there’s no tomorrow
Just more lies from the traitors