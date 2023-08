WATCH: Biden once again SMIRKS then runs away from reporters asking about the rising death toll of Americans from the Maui wildfires— quickly zips away in helicopter for a ONE WEEK vacation in Lake Tahoe

WATCH: Biden once again SMIRKS then runs away from reporters asking about the rising death toll of Americans from the Maui wildfires— quickly zips away in helicopter for a ONE WEEK vacation in Lake Tahoe pic.twitter.com/BH1igElIPD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 15, 2023

