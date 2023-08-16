CDC Confirms Heart Disease Risk Soars 13,200% Higher Among Vaccinated

By The Liberty Beacon | Steve Cook

A bombshell CDC and FDA study reveals that the risk of autoimmune heart disease is 13,200% higher in vaccinated individuals, with the mRNA COVID vaccines increasing the risk of myocarditis by 133 times the background risk in the population, particularly associated with Pfizer-BioNTech shots. – ClarkCountyToday.com

A bombshell study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed that the risk of autoimmune heart disease is 13,200% higher in people who are vaccinated [injected with a bio-weapon] for COVID [flu].

The study found that the risk of myocarditis following mRNA COVID vaccination is around 133x greater than the background risk in the population.

The study was conducted by the CDC, FDA, and researchers from several top U.S. universities and hospitals.

Researchers examined the effects of vaccination with products manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

They found that COVID shots increase the risk of suffering myocarditis by 13,200%.

The study’s authors used data obtained from the CDC’s VAERS reporting system.

The data was then cross-checked to ensure the results complied with the CDC’s definition of myocarditis.

The researchers also noted that given the passive nature of the VAERS system, the number of reported incidents is likely to be an underestimate of the extent of the phenomenon.

1626 cases of myocarditis were studied.

The results showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech product was most associated with higher risk.

The Pfizer jabs caused 105.9 cases per million doses after the second vaccine shot in the 16 to 17 age group for males.

In the 12 to 15 age group for males, 70.7 cases per million doses were recorded after the second shot.

The 18 to 24 male age group also saw significantly higher rates of myocarditis for both Pfizer’s (52.4 cases per million) and Moderna’s (56.3 cases per million) products.

Source: Slaynews.com

Original Article:https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/risk-of-autoimmune-heart-disease-is-13200-higher-in-vaccinated-individuals/