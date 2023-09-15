WATCH: Biden Starts Screaming, Tells Another Lie During Speech After Hunter’s Indictment

By Chris – Trending Politics News

In the wake of his son Hunter Biden’s indictment, President Biden delivered an odd speech in typical Joe fashion. The president has faced criticism recently for making debunked claims, mainly that he was at Ground Zero a day after the 9/11 attacks.

During his address in Maryland on Thursday, Biden asserted, “You’re going to pay somewhere between 20 and 40 percent less than those other countries,” referring to pharmaceutical drugs. He then loudly yelled, “Same exact drug, made by the same exact company!”

In another moment, Biden stated, “Let me close this. There’s a lot more I know we could talk about. I wish I had a chance to take all your questions. I’m going to get in real trouble if I do that.”

However, one of the most debated claims from the speech was Biden’s assertion about his academic tenure. He stated, “Our democracy is under attack. We’ve got to fight for it. I taught at the University of Pennsylvania for four years, and I used to teach political theory.”

Contrary to this claim, records indicate that while Biden held a position at the University of Pennsylvania, he never taught a single class there.

The President’s speech, marked by moments of heightened emotion and controversial claims, comes at a critical time for his administration, as they navigate the legal and political implications of Hunter Biden’s indictment. and Biden’s own impeachment.

REACTIONS: