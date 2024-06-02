WATCH: Drag demon in Ohio protests HB245, which would prohibit drag performances for children.
"Your children will see us. Your children will love us. And you children will JOIN US!"
These are the kinds of people demanding access to sexualize your kids. Pure evil. pic.twitter.com/lp8SzK5lBu
— Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) June 2, 2024
