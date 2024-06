BREAKING NEWS: AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine: "Then we started to see people were having blood clots…they were extremely severe"

"recommendations were…ONLY GIVE IT TO OLDER PEOPLE" 😳@JossReimer admits they KNEW they were killing people with AstraZeneca!#cdnpoli #ableg pic.twitter.com/GN4AlYK9dd

— William Makis MD (@MakisMD) June 2, 2024