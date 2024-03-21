WATCH: New Documentary ‘October 7’ Exposes Israel’s Lies And Atrocity Propaganda

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

A new documentary “October 7” was released in full on Wednesday documenting how the attack took place and how the Israeli government with backing from the US lied about the events and spread atrocity propaganda to justify leveling Gaza.

Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit compiled tons of footage of the attack into a comprehensive timeline and showed how Israel killed many of their own civilians on October 7th with tanks and Apache attack helicopters allegedly operating under the “Hannibal Directive.”

It then showed how Israel lied about what took place and spread atrocity propaganda about “40 babies” having their heads cut off, children getting executed en masse and baked to death in ovens, pregnant women having their babies cut out of their wombs and Hamas committing “mass rapes.”

This is without a doubt the most comprehensive documentary on October 7th to date.

WATCH:

The video can also be watched on Al Jazeera’s website and on YouTube for now (it was flagged and age-restricted).

Here’s the official description of the film from Al Jazeera:

In October 7, Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit (I-Unit) carries out a forensic analysis of the events of October 7, 2023, the day that transformed the politics of the Middle East. By examining hours of footage from CCTV, dashcams, personal phones and headcams of dead Hamas fighters, the I-Unit reveals widespread human rights abuses by Hamas fighters and others who followed them through the fence from Gaza into Israel. But the investigation also found that many of the worst stories that came out in the days following the attack were false. October 7 is a deep dive into events that led to the deaths of tens of thousands of people, the significance of which will reverberate for decades.

Israel has killed multiple Al Jazeera journalists since the start of the war and has advanced a bill to shut down the network from operating in Israel and confiscate their equipment.

Israeli lawmakers are also moving forward on a bill to punish those accused of “denying” or “downplaying” Israel’s narrative of October 7th with five years in prison.