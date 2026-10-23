INSANE 🚨 Water testing in America shows the birth control drug Mifepristone is found throughout out tap water supply in America

Here’s where it gets even crazier:

“We all know we’re drinking pharmaceuticals in our water. Most people are drinking tap water, and there’s a lot in our water. I mean, there was one city, New York City, we actually tried to test the water in and the water testing test company said there was so many pharmaceuticals in the water that they didn’t think they could ethically just isolate one contaminant.

I wanted to test in New York State because it’s like the abortion capital, and we literally couldn’t test because they said it was so bad it would be too difficult to actually trace just one contaminant”

If you’re wondering how the birth control drugs get into the water supply I can tell you

Women take hormonal birth control, they then urinate. That goes into the water system. A lot of cities recycle their water, but we don’t have any specific filtration mechanism for those hormones. So they just get recycled and pumped back into the municipal water supply

Acutely the CEO of rainmaker even confirmed it was “a significant amount of birth control” and they it’s contributing to our infertility problem in America

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 23, 2026