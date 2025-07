Watters: You weren’t on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet, were you? RFK JR: I was on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet two times… In case you were wondering why he declared ‘antisemitism’ a “health emergency”

Watters: You weren't on Jeffrey Epstein's jet, were you? RFK JR: I was on Jeffrey Epstein's jet two times… In case you were wondering why he declared ‘antisemitism’ a “health emergency” pic.twitter.com/9Jwd9hmu45 — ADAM (@AdameMedia) July 10, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet